Chairman PTI felicitates Tanveer Ilyas on assuming charge as AJK PM

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas called on Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence here on Wednesday.

Imran Khan extended heartfelt greetings to Tanveer Ilyas for taking charge as AJK Prime Minister.

The Chairman PTI lauded the hard work and efforts of the AJK Prime Minister. Sardar Tanveer Ilyas thanked the PTI chief for expressing confidence in him.

Earlier, upon his arrival at Bani Gala, the AJK PM was extended warm welcome by Senior Vice Chairman PTI Shah Mehmood Qureshi, ex-Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Ameen Gandapur, Deputy General Secretary Aamir Kiyani and
others.

Staff Report

