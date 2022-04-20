Opinion

Benefits of Newspapers

By Editor's Mail
The newspaper is one of the most read and lovable written papers. It is a factor of knowledge that is full of national and international information and news.

It makes us aware of current affairs and also builds the passion for learning in our hearts. It leads to a habit of reading books as well as helping us to become great writers. Most importantly, it also improves the vocabulary and grammar of a person. You can learn new words and rectify your grammar by reading newspapers.

In addition, a person who reads newspapers can speak smartly on various topics. They simply socialize better as they are aware of common topics.

Unfortunately, while having so many benefits still our youth are busy using mobile phones, scrolling on social media instead of reading newspapers. Maybe they aren’t aware of the benefits of reading newspapers.

They must aware of the fact that if we have a newspaper in hand then we won’t need any company because it is one of the most beneficial habits. We should read newspapers on a daily bases to gain numerous benefits.

ADIL WAHID

KARACHI

