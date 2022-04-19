Courts opened at midnight ‘under pressure’, claims PML-N MP

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court and Islamabad High Court (IHC) convened for the contentious midnight sittings on the night of April 10 — to take action if the orders to complete voting on the no-confidence motion against then-prime minister Imran Khan are not implemented — under pressure from influential quarters, claimed a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker.

“It’s being claimed that courts opened at midnight […] but tell me when you [Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government] don’t implement orders to complete voting on the motion [against Khan] even until 12:00 am [deadline] and your legs refuse to bear your weight when four jeeps arrived […],” Javed Latif told anchor Kashif Abbasi in his programme Off the Record.

“Four jeeps […] four […] you hear this, Kashif sahab,” said a gobsmacked Faisal Vawda, part of the guest panel, as he scrambled to put together words.

چار جیپیں آئیں اور انھوں نے رات بارہ بجے عدالتیں کھلوائیں: جاوید لطیف pic.twitter.com/7646d1RoWj — Salman Durrani (@DurraniViews) April 18, 2022

“Whose jeeps were they anyway?” asked an equally astonished Abbasi. “Islamabad administration’s, of course,” a perturbed Latif responded after a brief pause.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial opened the Supreme Court’s doors the night between April 9 and 10 amidst reports suggesting a larger bench was holding a hearing in relation to the vote.

In addition, the doors of IHC were also opened on the instructions of its Chief Justice Athar Minallah to hear a petition expressing fear Khan would sack the army chief. The claim later turned out to be a rumour.