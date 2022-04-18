Imam strives to hone power-hitting skills

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq has said that he is working hard to improve his power-hitting skills to make his way into Pakistan’s T20 squad and franchise cricket.

He made his comeback recently in Test cricket against Australia, where he scored centuries in both innings of the Rawalpindi Test. He also had a terrific ODI series, where he scored two hundreds and an 89.

Talking to his fans on Twitter space, he said that most of the cricketers in Pakistan are branded as a player of a particular format and this proves to be disappointment for the player

“Cricketers in Pakistan are usually labeled with specific red-ball or white-ball format player. This should indeed end as mostly players get frustrated when they are being labeled specifically for being players of a particular format,” Imam said.

“I’m working hard on my power-hitting skills in order to make spot in T20 squad and franchise competitions as well,” he added.

“No doubt I did faced difficulties as a cricketer for being born in a family of a legend, but Inzamam-Ul-Haq always advised me that a cricketer himself knows his potential and capabilities the most, so I always focused on working hard in the field,” he further said.

He revealed the most liked thing about wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan. “He has a very simple personality. What I like about him the most is that whenever we go abroad for a tour, he makes a WhatsApp group of all cricketers, where he announces namaz timings on a daily basis.”