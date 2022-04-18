Sports

Imam strives to hone power-hitting skills

By News Desk

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq has said that he is working hard to improve his power-hitting skills to make his way into Pakistan’s T20 squad and franchise cricket.

He made his comeback recently in Test cricket against Australia, where he scored centuries in both innings of the Rawalpindi Test. He also had a terrific ODI series, where he scored two hundreds and an 89.

Talking to his fans on Twitter space, he said that most of the cricketers in Pakistan are branded as a player of a particular format and this proves to be disappointment for the player

“Cricketers in Pakistan are usually labeled with specific red-ball or white-ball format player. This should indeed end as mostly players get frustrated when they are being labeled specifically for being players of a particular format,” Imam said.

“I’m working hard on my power-hitting skills in order to make spot in T20 squad and franchise competitions as well,” he added.

“No doubt I did faced difficulties as a cricketer for being born in a family of a legend, but Inzamam-Ul-Haq always advised me that a cricketer himself knows his potential and capabilities the most, so I always focused on working hard in the field,” he further said.

He revealed the most liked thing about wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan. “He has a very simple personality. What I like about him the most is that whenever we go abroad for a tour, he makes a WhatsApp group of all cricketers, where he announces namaz timings on a daily basis.”

Previous articleConsultations underway to finalise names for Punjab cabinet
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Haris takes 6 wickets on County Championship debut

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has made an impressive start to his County Championship season by securing six wickets on his debut for Yorkshire County...
Read more
Sports

Irfan Pathan draws parallels between Waqar Younis and Umran Malik

Uncapped Indian pacer from Jammu & Kashmir Umran Malik has impressed everyone with his ability to clock over 150 kmph on a consistent basis. The...
Read more
Sports

Sri Lanka likely to lose hosting rights for Asia Cup 2022 amid economic crisis

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has set a deadline for Sri Lanka to confirm whether they will be able to host the Asia Cup...
Read more
Sports

India star Pujara hits unbeaten double century

LONDON: India Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara hit an undefeated double century to help his English county side Sussex draw against Derbyshire on Sunday. The 34-year-old...
Read more
Sports

Man Utd target Erik ten Hag suffers Dutch Cup final defeat with Ajax

PARIS: Erik ten Hag, the man widely tipped to become the next Manchester United manager, suffered defeat on Sunday when his Ajax team lost...
Read more
Sports

PSG on brink of French title after beating Marseille

PARIS: A Kylian Mbappe penalty proved decisive as Paris Saint-Germain beat bitter rivals Marseille 2-1 on Sunday, meaning they could clinch the Ligue 1...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

President Alvi refuses to take oaths from federal cabinet members; ceremony...

President Arif Alvi Saturday excused himself from administrating oaths to the federal cabinet members, following which the ceremony has been postponed, Geo News reported, citing sources. According...

Chinese company distributes nets among fishermen of Gwadar

Irfan Pathan draws parallels between Waqar Younis and Umran Malik

Sri Lanka likely to lose hosting rights for Asia Cup 2022 amid economic crisis

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.