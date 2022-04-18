IGP launches Balochistan Police Women Safety App to ensure security of women 

QUETTA: In a landmark development, Balochistan Police has launched Balochistan Police Women Safety App to ensure safety and security of women in across Balochistan Province.

The app has been introduced in collaboration with Punjab Safe City Authority.

Mohsin Hassan Butt, Inspector General of Balochistan Police, said on the occasion that women must install Balochistan Women App which is easily available on Play Store.

“Women can get instant help through this app if they feel insecure anywhere in across Balochistan,” he added.

Butt said that providing immediate assistance to women is top priority of Balochistan Police.

“Students and working women can easily use this app. The Emergency Helpline 15 can also be contacted from the single tab through the Balochistan Police Women Safety App,” he said.

“You can notify your family and Balochistan Police at the same time in case of any emergency,” the IGP concluded.