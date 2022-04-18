Sports

Govt decides to restore departmental cricket structure

By News Desk

The newly formed coalition government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to restore the departmental cricket structure, which has been dysfunctional as a result of the implementation of the 2019 constitution, sources said on Monday.

The departmental cricket was banished in 2019 under the then patron-in-chief of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Imran Khan, leaving thousands of players and officials jobless.

Sources privy to the development told that the new government has also decided to restore first-class cricketers from government departments under Mani’s tenure as a result of new PCB constitution.

It is pertinent to mention here that departmental cricket, which has played a pivotal role in the promotion of the sports in the country for last 45 years, was ended with former prime minister Imran Khan’s approval in 2019.

According to the new domestic structure, only six teams eligible to play the First Class Cricket in the country, two from Punjab and one each from Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces and the federal territory.

On the other hand, reports are circulating regarding the resignation of the current chairman of the PCB – Ramiz Raja, who was nominated by the ex-PM Imran Khan. Reports further suggest that former PCB Chairman Najam Sethi isa strong candidate for the position.

News Desk

