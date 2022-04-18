Sub-inspector allegedly killed by lawyers’ torture in LHC premises

In another incident of lawlessness being showed by members of the legal community at the highest forum of justice in province—Lahore High Court—a sub inspector was allegedly killed by the torture of lawyers in LHC premises.

The Sub-inspector Suleiman brought an accused to the court of Justice Waheed Khan on case hearing but after the hearing concluded, advocate Tanveer Saddique exchanged a verbal with the policeman.

The Cop fell unconscious in the court and later breathed his last before Rescue 1122 reached the victim of torture.

DIG Operations Dr Abid Khan has given directions to SP Civil Lines to take action in this regard. The city top cop directed his subordinates to trace the people involved in the killing of the sub-inspector.

Lahore Police (Operations Wing) spokesperson said that sub-inspector Suleiman came from Narowal to present the accused before the court.

Police teams reached the crime scene and shifted the body of the Badomali resident Suleiman.

Pertinent to note that the reputation of lawyers has already been tarnished with the label ‘wukla-gardi’ reserved for by members of the bar in the past.