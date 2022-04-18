NATIONAL

Sub-inspector allegedly killed by lawyers’ torture in LHC premises

By News Desk

In another incident of lawlessness being showed by members of the legal community at the highest forum of justice in province—Lahore High Court—a sub inspector was allegedly killed by the torture of lawyers in LHC premises.

The Sub-inspector Suleiman brought an accused to the court of Justice Waheed Khan on case hearing but after the hearing concluded, advocate Tanveer Saddique exchanged a verbal with the policeman.

The Cop fell unconscious in the court and later breathed his last before Rescue 1122 reached the victim of torture.

DIG Operations Dr Abid Khan has given directions to SP Civil Lines to take action in this regard. The city top cop directed his subordinates to trace the people involved in the killing of the sub-inspector.

Lahore Police (Operations Wing) spokesperson said that sub-inspector Suleiman came from Narowal to present the accused before the court.

Police teams reached the crime scene and shifted the body of the Badomali resident Suleiman.

Pertinent to note that the reputation of lawyers has already been tarnished with the label ‘wukla-gardi’ reserved for by members of the bar in the past.

Previous articleGovt decides to restore departmental cricket structure
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

IGP launches Balochistan Police Women Safety App to ensure security of women 

QUETTA: In a  landmark development, Balochistan Police has launched Balochistan Police Women Safety App to ensure safety and security of women in across Balochistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Consultations underway to finalise names for Punjab cabinet

Consultations are underway for the formation of the cabinet of newly-elected Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, sources saidon Monday. The allied parties of Pakistan Muslim...
Read more
NATIONAL

President Alvi refuses to take oaths from federal cabinet members; ceremony postponed

President Arif Alvi Saturday excused himself from administrating oaths to the federal cabinet members, following which the ceremony has been postponed, Geo News reported, citing sources. According...
Read more
NATIONAL

Chinese company distributes nets among fishermen of Gwadar

ISLAMABAD: The management of China Communication Construction Company (CCCC) and Pakistan Army has distributed fishing nets among poor fishermen in Gwadar. The purpose of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Chaudhry Shujat may call it quits on politics: sources

Senior politician and PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujat Hussain is reportedly mulling over calling it quits on politics after seeing a recent increase in aggression...
Read more
NATIONAL

Police to arrest lawmakers involved in Punjab Assembly ruckus within 24 hours

The Punjab police are expected to arrest lawmakers who were involved in a brawl that broke out in the Punjab Assembly on Saturday. Over the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Consultations underway to finalise names for Punjab cabinet

Consultations are underway for the formation of the cabinet of newly-elected Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, sources saidon Monday. The allied parties of Pakistan Muslim...

Haris takes 6 wickets on County Championship debut

US denies deal to unfreeze $7B in Iranian funds for prisoner release

President Alvi refuses to take oaths from federal cabinet members; ceremony postponed

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.