Consultations underway to finalise names for Punjab cabinet

Consultations are underway for the formation of the cabinet of newly-elected Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, sources said on Monday.

The allied parties of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will also be given ministries in Punjab besides the PML-N MPAs.

The names of Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman and Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan are being considered for appointment as provincial ministers.

The health ministry is likely to be conferred upon Khawaja Salman Rafique or Khawaja Imran Nazir.

Bilal Yaseen is likely to get the portfolio of food ministry.

The names of Begum Zakia Shah Nawaz, Ishrat Ashraf, and Manshaullah Butt are also under consideration for appointment as provincial ministers.

Similarly, the names of Jugnu Mohsin and Khalil Tahir Sindhu are also expected to be included in the Punjab cabinet.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPAs – Syed Hassan Murtaza and Ali Haider Gillani – are also likely to be handed over provincial ministries.

The post of Punjab Assembly Speaker will be given to Tareen Group.