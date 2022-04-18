NATIONAL

Consultations underway to finalise names for Punjab cabinet

By News Desk

Consultations are underway for the formation of the cabinet of newly-elected Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, sources said on Monday.

The allied parties of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will also be given ministries in Punjab besides the PML-N MPAs.

The names of Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman and Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan are being considered for appointment as provincial ministers.

The health ministry is likely to be conferred upon Khawaja Salman Rafique or Khawaja Imran Nazir.

Bilal Yaseen is likely to get the portfolio of food ministry.

The names of Begum Zakia Shah Nawaz, Ishrat Ashraf, and Manshaullah Butt are also under consideration for appointment as provincial ministers.

Similarly, the names of Jugnu Mohsin and Khalil Tahir Sindhu are also expected to be included in the Punjab cabinet.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPAs – Syed Hassan Murtaza and Ali Haider Gillani – are also likely to be handed over provincial ministries.

The post of Punjab Assembly Speaker will be given to Tareen Group.

Previous articleHaris takes 6 wickets on County Championship debut
Next articleImam strives to hone power-hitting skills
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Sub-inspector allegedly killed by lawyers’ torture in LHC premises

In another incident of lawlessness being showed by members of the legal community at the highest forum of justice in province—Lahore High Court—a sub...
Read more
NATIONAL

IGP launches Balochistan Police Women Safety App to ensure security of women 

QUETTA: In a  landmark development, Balochistan Police has launched Balochistan Police Women Safety App to ensure safety and security of women in across Balochistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

President Alvi refuses to take oaths from federal cabinet members; ceremony postponed

President Arif Alvi Saturday excused himself from administrating oaths to the federal cabinet members, following which the ceremony has been postponed. According to sources, in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Chinese company distributes nets among fishermen of Gwadar

ISLAMABAD: The management of China Communication Construction Company (CCCC) and Pakistan Army has distributed fishing nets among poor fishermen in Gwadar. The purpose of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Chaudhry Shujat may call it quits on politics: sources

Senior politician and PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujat Hussain is reportedly mulling over calling it quits on politics after seeing a recent increase in aggression...
Read more
NATIONAL

Police to arrest lawmakers involved in Punjab Assembly ruckus within 24 hours

The Punjab police are expected to arrest lawmakers who were involved in a brawl that broke out in the Punjab Assembly on Saturday. Over the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Consultations underway to finalise names for Punjab cabinet

Consultations are underway for the formation of the cabinet of newly-elected Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, sources said on Monday. The allied parties of Pakistan...

Haris takes 6 wickets on County Championship debut

US denies deal to unfreeze $7B in Iranian funds for prisoner release

President Alvi refuses to take oaths from federal cabinet members; ceremony postponed

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.