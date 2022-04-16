NATIONAL

PM Shehbaz, Saudi crown prince vow to enhance bilateral ties

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammad Bin Salman Abdulaziz Al-Saud Saturday agreed to work together to further augment and diversify their bilateral ties in all spheres, in particular trade, investment and employment generation opportunities.

Shehbaz received a telephone call from the Saudi crown prince, who warmly congratulated Shehbaz on his election as the prime minister of Pakistan.

The prime minister thanked the crown prince for the felicitations and expressed his resolve to work closely with Saudi Arabia to enhance and further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

While recalling the fraternal and historic bonds between the two countries that had been the hallmark of the strategic relationship over the past seven decades, the prime minister reaffirmed his government’s and his own commitment to further advance these relations to new heights.

Shehbaz also thanked Saudi Arabia for its historic and continued support and cooperation, both bilaterally as well as at international forums, while also assuring the crown prince that Pakistan would stand by the Kingdom at all times.

During the course of their conversation, the prime minister paid rich tributes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Prince Mohammad Bin Salman for achieving remarkable progress and development in KSA under their visionary leadership.

The Saudi crown prince extended his cordial invitation to the prime minister to pay an official visit to the Kingdom at an early date. Thanking the crown prince for his gracious invitation, the prime minister also extended an invitation to the crown prince to undertake a state visit to Pakistan.

INP

