I don’t think PPP will become part of federal cabinet: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari said on Saturday that he does not think his party is going to join the federal cabinet, which is yet to be decided since Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s election on April 11.

Speaking to the media, Zardari said his first priority would be to get his ‘friends’ adjusted in the cabinet.

Earlier, the PPP leadership had also conveyed to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and other allied parties that they are not interested in joining the federal cabinet.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari sought suggestions from party’s senior members on upcoming local body elections in Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan.

Bilawal invited party ticket holders and Central Executive Committee (CEC) members to give suggestions about the elections.

PPP leader Farhatullah Babar said that party tickets for the local body elections will be given through the party’s provincial leadership and the party has also formally contacted the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

He said: “Punjab will hold local body polls in 17 districts on May 29. Similarly, the first phase of local bodies elections will be held in four divisions of Sindh – Larkana, Sukkur, Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas.