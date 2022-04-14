NATIONAL

ECP rejects plea from Balochistan govt to postpone LG polls

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday rejected a plea from Balochistan government to postpone local government elections in the province.

During the hearing, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja said that the ECP could not withdraw its decision to hold local government elections and if the provincial authorities will make an excuse then the matter would be taken up with the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

“Shall we tell the apex court that the provincial authorities are not cooperating with the election commission for holding local bodies election?” asked the CEC.

Sikandar Sultan Raja further shared that they were in coordination with law enforcing authorities and the provincial authorities should not worry regarding the law order situation. “Tell us under which law shall we postpone the elections?” the CEC asked the counsel representing the Balochistan government.

Another ECP official during the hearing said that the apex court has clearly stated that the ECP was responsible for holding elections in the province. “We have completed delimitation process in the Balochistan province,” the special secretary of the ECP said.

The CEC further said that the general elections are currently not in sight and they have to implement the Constitution with regard to local bodies elections.

