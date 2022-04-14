NATIONAL

Mushaal urges IIOJK people to observe April 24 as Black Day on Modi’s visit

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Mushaal Hussein Mullick, the Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation and wife of jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Yasin Malik, has urged the Kashmiri people to observe April 24 a Black Day when fascist Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Mushaal Hussein Mullick in a statement in Islamabad said Modi is visiting the occupied territory to hold meetings with representatives of Kashmiri Pundit community to express his sympathy with them after the release of the propaganda film ‘The Kashmir Files.’

She said in the propaganda film is about exodus of Kashmiri Pundits from IIOJK, which is being portrayed as Hindu Pundits genocide by Muslims.

Mushaal warned that the fascist premier’s visit will be focusing on permanent settlement of Kashmiri Pundit in IIOJK to change the demography of the valley in sheer violation of international law.

She said that the brutal forces unleashed a fresh war of terrorism ahead of the scheduled visit of Modi, as the IIOJK continued to bleed due to Indian barbarism.

The Hurriyat leader lamented India has been denying Kashmir’s right to self-determination for 75 years and now it is utilizing all energies to change religious composition of Kashmir to convert Kashmir a Muslim majority into minority region.

She went on to say that unfortunately the world powers and human right organisations are well-aware of the worst human crisis in the valley but observed criminal silence.

She said that every Kashmiris’ life is at the mercy of brutal Indian troops, as 16 Kashmiris have been martyred by Indian troops during the previous month of March.

Staff Report

