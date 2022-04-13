UK looks forward to working together with PM Sharif: Johnson

ISLAMABAD: United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that he wants to work with Pakistan’s newly elected premier Shehbaz Sharif.

“Congratulations to @CMShehbaz on his election as Prime Minister of Pakistan,” Johnson said in a tweet on Wednesday, where he shared his aspirations for a future working relationship with his Pakistani counterpart.

“The UK & Pakistan have a long standing relationship and our people share deep ties. I look forward to working together on areas of shared interest,” the UK’s PM added.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also felicitated Shehbaz on assuming the prime minister’s office.