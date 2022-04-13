NATIONAL

Sharif orders to arrest power outage

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered the concerned authorities to take immediate measures to arrest power outages, vowing he will not let gas and electricity crises hit the country.

Sharif on Wednesday was chairing an emergency meeting on energy. The meeting discussed a strategy to control electricity load-shedding and the provision of petroleum products.

The country witnesses an acute upsurge in power outages during summers. The newly-elected premier directed the concerned ministries to take steps to immediately control load shedding, besides finding reasons behind excessive power outages. He warned that he would not tolerate any laxity on the part of ministries in this regard.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail, and officials of petroleum and finance ministries participated in the meeting.

Shehbaz vowed that he would not let the country confront the gas and electricity crisis. He said the previous PTI government used to make tall claims that the country was producing electricity in excess.

If we have enough power, then why we are still facing load-shedding, he wondered.

The premier also issued important instructions regarding petroleum products.

