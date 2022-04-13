Court seeks arguments on acquittal requests of Sharif, son in RSM case

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore Wednesday heard the Ramazan Sugar Mills case against Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz and sought arguments on their acquittal petitions at the next hearing on April 28.

Judge Sajid Ali Awan heard the case.

Shehbaz appeared before the court and got his attendance marked. The court granted the same day exemption to Sharif from appearance before the court.

Both Sharif and Shehbaz are nominated in the Ramazan Sugar Mills reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Sharif as former Punjab chief minister is accused of using state funds for the construction of a drain and a bridge for Ramazan Sugar Mills, owned by his sons.