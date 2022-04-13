NATIONAL

Rising influence of yuan reflects China’s growth, financial openness: expert

By Xinhua
A Chinese flag in Beijing, China, on Friday, March 4, 2022. China will likely announce its lowest economic growth target in more than three decades when top leaders gather Saturday for a key political meeting, putting pressure on the government to step up fiscal stimulus to spur demand and jobs. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

ISLAMABAD: The consistent rise in international status and influence of the Chinese currency renminbi (RMB), or the yuan, reflects China’s robust economic growth, high-level financial openness and the financial market participants’ trust in China, an expert said.

China’s sustainable policies in the economic and political sectors and its pursuit of market-oriented reforms paved the way for the RMB to become a more significant player in international financial markets, Farhat Asif, president of the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies, an Islamabad-based think tank, told Xinhua in an interview.

Citing a survey recently revealed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which shows that the RMB reserves held by global central banks climbed to 2.79 percent during the fourth quarter of 2021, the expert said that it not only highlights the RMB’s mounting role in the international reserve currency system, but also heralds China’s sustainable growth.

As the second-largest economy in the world, China is a key driver of global growth, Asif said, noting that China-proposed projects of high economic value, such as the Belt and Road Initiative, were born out of the country’s great economic development at home and its principle of win-win cooperation.

The expert believed that China’s principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, vision to promote world peace and security, and rejection of the Cold War mentality are also factors behind the stronger Chinese economy and currency.

Due to the political and economic stability in China, a number of countries have started trading in the RMB instead of the US dollar, she said, adding that there was a huge hegemony of the US dollar before, but now things are changing gradually as more and more countries are interested in doing business with China and make investments in the RMB.

The international status of the Chinese currency is going to be further enhanced in the coming years considering how China managed to maintain high-quality economic development domestically and remain a global economic powerhouse in the face of multiple challenges, she noted.

Despite uncertainties in the global financial markets against the backdrop of global issues including conflicts and the pandemic, China’s economic growth, market condition and the institutional environment remained encouraging, as the country continued to focus on the economic and institutional reforms and development, she said.

The establishment of a cross-border payment system by China also contributed to the promotion of its currency as the system has made it convenient for the countries that have well-built financial links with China to make transactions in the RMB, she added.

Expressing her confidence in the Chinese economy and the currency, Asif said that during times of confusion, investors have a tendency to turn to safety, diversifying their assets in more stable foreign currencies and seeking higher yields on their investments.

“Owing to its stability, RMB is going to be a more valuable asset internationally and an important choice for an international portfolio for investors to reduce their investment risks,” she said.

Previous articleSharif orders to arrest power outage
Xinhua

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Sharif orders to arrest power outage

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered the concerned authorities to take immediate measures to arrest power outages, vowing he will not let gas and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court seeks arguments on acquittal requests of Sharif, son in RSM case

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore Wednesday heard the Ramazan Sugar Mills case against Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz and sought arguments...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC orders FIA to remove Imran aides from ECL

LAHORE: A day after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended the placing by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) of key aides of former prime...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sharif arrives in Karachi on day-long visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday arrived on a day-long visit to Karachi where he will chair a consultative meeting on the development projects. MPs...
Read more
NATIONAL

Aleem dismisses rumour of altercation with Hamza

LAHORE: Disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Abdul Aleem Khan, who along with his posse recently joined forces with Hamza Shehbaz for the election of...
Read more
NATIONAL

New government facing severe economic challenges, aide says

ISLAMABAD: The government of Shehbaz Sharif is facing the daunting task of managing a stuttering economy with huge deficits, an aide to the new...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Sharif arrives in Karachi on day-long visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday arrived on a day-long visit to Karachi where he will chair a consultative meeting on the development projects. MPs...

Aleem dismisses rumour of altercation with Hamza

New government facing severe economic challenges, aide says

Barcelona in need of rare European home victory against Frankfurt

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.