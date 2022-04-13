NATIONAL

FIA arrests 12 for ‘maligning’ security institutions

By INP

ISLAMABAD: The FIA’s counter-terrorism unit on Wednesday arrested 12 more accused involved in running smear campaign against sensitive institutions and important personalities on social media.

In a joint crackdown launched by the FIA counter-terrorism department and its cyber wing, the agency apprehended as many as a dozen trollers who were linked to running a disgrace campaign against the state institutions.

However, the FIA counter-terrorism wing has sought legal opinion regarding registration of cases against the arrested persons, who were found involved in hate trolling against sensitive institutions.

The FIA was provided with lists of 50 people, who were operating hundreds of fake social media accounts. From these fake accounts, trolling against sensitive institutions and important personalities was being done.

FIA sources informed that some accounts were being operated from abroad. So far 12 trollers have been arrested from Lahore, Gujrat, Faisalabad and Islamabad, they added.

Sources said that cases would be registered under anti-terrorism clauses.

On the other hand, the PTI has decided to reach out to the courts over the “harassment” against its social media activists.

“[A] petition challenging the harassment of PTI social media activists has been finalised and will be filed in high courts tomorrow morning,” Asad Umar had tweeted on Tuesday.

 

With additional input from News Desk

Previous articlePM Shehbaz’s remarks on CPEC construction highly commendable: China
Next articleGen Aslam Baig terms audio clip attributed to him as ‘fake’
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Gen Aslam Baig terms audio clip attributed to him as ‘fake’

ISLAMABAD: Former Army Chief General (retd) Aslam Baig Wednesday termed an audio clip taking round in social media platforms as 'fake' and a 'conspiracy...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI doesn’t intend to quit assemblies: Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) does not intend to quit the assemblies,...
Read more
NATIONAL

True partnership will deliver Reko Diq project: Barrick Gold CEO

TORONTO: The groundbreaking partnership agreement among Barrick, the federal government of Pakistan and the provincial government of Balochistan should unlock the enormous value of...
Read more
NATIONAL

BHC directs ECP to hold LG polls in Balochistan on May 29

-- Verdict says no political disturbance, law & order situation in province QUETTA: While finding no plausible reason in the provincial government’s plea to delay...
Read more
NATIONAL

Balochistan Education Dept committed to implement Plan 2020-25: Secretary

QUETTA: Secretary Secondary Education Abdul Rauf Baloch said that the Balochistan Secondary Education Department is committed to implement the Balochistan Education Sector Plan 2020-25,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rice exports to China surge 4pc to $132.59m in two months

BEIJING: Pakistan’s rice export to China surged to $132.59 million in the first two months of current year 2022, showing a growth of 3.9...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

How Pakistan became a Satellite State 

In the Islamic Republic of Pakistan some numbers carry special significance. The number 10 or ' Das Numberia ' is Police classification for ' Ruffins...

Shehbaz Sharif for bringing Karachi Circular Project under CPEC

Bennett is siding with the ruthless killer Putin

Foreign conspiracy against Pakistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.