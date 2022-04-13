FIA arrests 12 for ‘maligning’ security institutions

ISLAMABAD: The FIA’s counter-terrorism unit on Wednesday arrested 12 more accused involved in running smear campaign against sensitive institutions and important personalities on social media.

In a joint crackdown launched by the FIA counter-terrorism department and its cyber wing, the agency apprehended as many as a dozen trollers who were linked to running a disgrace campaign against the state institutions.

However, the FIA counter-terrorism wing has sought legal opinion regarding registration of cases against the arrested persons, who were found involved in hate trolling against sensitive institutions.

The FIA was provided with lists of 50 people, who were operating hundreds of fake social media accounts. From these fake accounts, trolling against sensitive institutions and important personalities was being done.

FIA sources informed that some accounts were being operated from abroad. So far 12 trollers have been arrested from Lahore, Gujrat, Faisalabad and Islamabad, they added.

Sources said that cases would be registered under anti-terrorism clauses.

On the other hand, the PTI has decided to reach out to the courts over the “harassment” against its social media activists.

“[A] petition challenging the harassment of PTI social media activists has been finalised and will be filed in high courts tomorrow morning,” Asad Umar had tweeted on Tuesday.

With additional input from News Desk