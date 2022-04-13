Gen Aslam Baig terms audio clip attributed to him as ‘fake’

ISLAMABAD: Former Army Chief General (retd) Aslam Baig Wednesday termed an audio clip taking round in social media platforms as ‘fake’ and a ‘conspiracy of the enemy against the Pakistan Army’.

Meanwhile, Lt. Gen (R) Haroon Aslam and Maj. Gen (R) Ijaz Hussain Awan also termed audio clips attributed to them as fake and a part of malicious propaganda to tarnish the image of the Pakistan army.

In an audio statement, General Aslam Baig condemned the fake audio clip attributed to him and refuted the vile and absurd statements that are taking rounds in the social media, saying that its a bid to tarnish the repute of the army and against the top leadership of the army.

“Army is my identity, my glory. Every soldier, every officers is respectable to me”, General Aslam Baig said.

“To speak against the army, to speak against its dignity is an immoral idea for me,” General Aslam Baig said, adding that army has given me this recognition.

“As long as Allah has given me life, my mind, my heart and tongue will continue to speak the truth in His glory,” said General Baig. He said that the movement against Pakistani army is a conspiracy of our enemies.

“Do not be a part of this conspiracy of the enemies against the army. Do not tarnish its clean character and actions. Allah Almighty does not like such things,” General (R) Aslam Baig added.