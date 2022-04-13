NATIONAL

Gen Aslam Baig terms audio clip attributed to him as ‘fake’

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Former Army Chief General (retd) Aslam Baig Wednesday termed an audio clip taking round in social media platforms as ‘fake’ and a ‘conspiracy of the enemy against the Pakistan Army’.

Meanwhile, Lt. Gen (R) Haroon Aslam and Maj. Gen (R) Ijaz Hussain Awan also termed audio clips attributed to them as fake and a part of malicious propaganda to tarnish the image of the Pakistan army.

In an audio statement, General Aslam Baig condemned the fake audio clip attributed to him  and refuted the vile and absurd statements that are taking rounds in the social media, saying that its a bid to tarnish the repute of the army and against the top leadership of the army.

“Army is my identity, my glory. Every soldier, every officers is respectable to me”, General Aslam Baig said.

“To speak against the army, to speak against its dignity is an immoral idea for me,” General Aslam Baig said, adding that army has given me this recognition.

“As long as Allah has given me life, my mind, my heart and tongue will continue to speak the truth in His glory,” said General Baig. He said that the movement against Pakistani army is a conspiracy of our enemies.

“Do not be a part of this conspiracy of the enemies against the army. Do not tarnish its clean character and actions. Allah Almighty does not like such things,” General (R) Aslam Baig added.

Previous articleFIA arrests 12 for ‘maligning’ security institutions
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

FIA arrests 12 for ‘maligning’ security institutions

ISLAMABAD: The FIA's counter-terrorism unit on Wednesday arrested 12 more accused involved in running smear campaign against sensitive institutions and important personalities on social...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI doesn’t intend to quit assemblies: Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) does not intend to quit the assemblies,...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM for steps to provide potable water to Karachiites

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to take measures for providing potable water to the residents of Karachi on a priority basis. Talking to...
Read more
NATIONAL

True partnership will deliver Reko Diq project: Barrick Gold CEO

TORONTO: The groundbreaking partnership agreement among Barrick, the federal government of Pakistan and the provincial government of Balochistan should unlock the enormous value of...
Read more
NATIONAL

BHC directs ECP to hold LG polls in Balochistan on May 29

-- Verdict says no political disturbance, law & order situation in province QUETTA: While finding no plausible reason in the provincial government’s plea to delay...
Read more
NATIONAL

Balochistan Education Dept committed to implement Plan 2020-25: Secretary

QUETTA: Secretary Secondary Education Abdul Rauf Baloch said that the Balochistan Secondary Education Department is committed to implement the Balochistan Education Sector Plan 2020-25,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

How Pakistan became a Satellite State 

In the Islamic Republic of Pakistan some numbers carry special significance. The number 10 or ' Das Numberia ' is Police classification for ' Ruffins...

PM for steps to provide potable water to Karachiites

Bennett is siding with the ruthless killer Putin

Foreign conspiracy against Pakistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.