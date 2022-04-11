NATIONAL

Shah Farman steps down as KP’s governor

By News Desk

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Monday stepped down from office after the ouster of Imran Khan as the prime minister, with the country’s political situation changing with every passing day.

Farman, who has tendered his resignation to President Arif Alvi, was the 32nd governor of the province — and took the oath on September 5, 2018.

Since joining PTI in 1995, Farman was elected to the provincial assembly, while he remained a minister from 2013 to 2018.

Other than Farman, Punjab Governor Omar Sarfaraz Cheema and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail are likely to tender their resignations as they have refused to give protocol to a “corrupt” person — Shahbaz Sharif.

The PTI MNAs minutes before Farman’s resignation from office, had also announced resigning from their seats — as the country is likely to witness intense political activity due to by-elections.

News Desk

