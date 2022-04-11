Shanghai partially lifts community lockdowns to reboot city

SHANGHAI: Authorities in China’s financial hub of Shanghai began to partially lift community lockdowns on Monday.

People living in more than 40 percent of Shanghai’s residential compounds will be able to walk out of their homes after staying there for weeks after the city became the worst hit of China’s latest COVID-19 surge.

Shanghai reported 25,173 new asymptomatic infections on Sunday, up from 23,937 the previous day, although symptomatic cases edged down to 914 from 1,006.

From 3 p.m. on Monday, markets, convenience stores, drug stores and baby care stores in some of the unlocked areas started to return to business and other places will also reopen if the outbreak further eases.

Closed-off, controlled and prevention areas

To reboot the city, the local government has divided residential units into three categories, consisting of 7,624 “closed-off areas” that are still sealed off, 2,460 “controlled areas” that have had no new infections for a week, and 7,565 “prevention areas” that have been opened up after two weeks of no positive cases, said Gu Honghui, deputy secretary-general of Shanghai Municipal People’s Government, at a news briefing on Monday.

The city has allowed those in areas without positive cases for a stretch of two weeks to engage in “appropriate activity” in their neighborhoods, said Gu, adding that the city would make “dynamic” adjustments to the residential classification system as it vowed greater efforts to minimize the impact of curbs on the 25 million people living in the city.

“We also hope all citizens and friends will continue to support and cooperate with the city’s epidemic prevention and control work,” said Gu.

Those living in “prevention areas” can now move around their neighborhoods, but must observe social distancing and could be sealed off again if there are new infections, he added.

Welcome home

China Media Group (CMG) put up a video on social media showing a resident returning home being welcomed by neighbors singing songs on their balconies.