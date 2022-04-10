Accused of snatcher gang held with valuables

ISLAMABAD: The police have arrested two accused of a snatchers gang involved in numerous incidents of snatching in twin cities, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

He said that IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas had categorically ordered

all zonal officers for massive crackdown against criminal elements and to

protect the lives and property of the citizens.

According to the details, a police team of Noon police station under

supervision of SP Industrial Area Saud Khan headed by SHO Noon SI Adeel

Shoukat, ASIs Malik Asif, Muhammad Iftikhar alongwith other officials

apprehended a snatchers gang.

The accused were identified as Ghulam Murtaza and Abdul Qayyum. Police team

has also recovered snatched cash worth Rs. 50,000, four mobile phones, three

motorbikes and weapons used in crime. Two bikes were snatched from Jhangi

Syedan and Chishtiabad and one from GT road.

During preliminary investigation the accused have confessed their

involvement in numerous cases of snatching in areas of PS Tarnol, Noon,

Golra and different areas of Rawalpindi.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated this performance of

police team and further directed all zonal SPs to intensify the security in

their respective areas. “Safety and security of the citizens is our prime

responsibility and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard” he added.