Accused of snatcher gang held with valuables

ISLAMABAD: The police have arrested two accused of a snatchers gang involved in numerous incidents of snatching in twin cities, a police spokesman said on Sunday.
He said that IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas had categorically ordered
all zonal officers for massive crackdown against criminal elements and to
protect the lives and property of the citizens.
According to the details, a police team of Noon police station under
supervision of SP Industrial Area Saud Khan headed by SHO Noon SI Adeel
Shoukat, ASIs Malik Asif, Muhammad Iftikhar alongwith other officials
apprehended a snatchers gang.
The accused were identified as Ghulam Murtaza and Abdul Qayyum. Police team
has also recovered snatched cash worth Rs. 50,000, four mobile phones, three
motorbikes and weapons used in crime. Two bikes were snatched from Jhangi
Syedan and Chishtiabad and one from GT road.
During preliminary investigation the accused have confessed their
involvement in numerous cases of snatching in areas of PS Tarnol, Noon,
Golra and different areas of Rawalpindi.
IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated this performance of
police team and further directed all zonal SPs to intensify the security in
their respective areas. “Safety and security of the citizens is our prime
responsibility and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard” he added.