PM Imran summons cabinet’s session today

— Cabinet ministers term SC verdict as ‘unfortunate’

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a session of his freshly restored federal cabinet for Friday and will also address the nation.

In a tweet, he said a meeting of the PTI’s parliamentary committee would also be convened on Friday and he would “continue to fight for Pakistan till the last ball”.

Earlier, the cabinet was restored through the Supreme Court’s verdict that set aside the National Assembly deputy speaker’s ruling to dismiss the no-trust resolution against the prime minister and the subsequent dissolution of the National Assembly by the president, with all five judges unanimously voting 5-0 against it.

Govt’s response to SC’s order:

Meanwhile, the government termed the Supreme Court’s order as “unfortunate”.

Minister for Information and Law Fawad Chaudhry said a change in government would force Pakistan to start “the struggle from March 23, 1940,” as he tried to portray a picture of the country under the opposition’s rule.

“We will have to struggle again for an independent Pakistan. The opposition is trying to push Pakistan towards slavery; we will not let them succeed,” Fawad said during a conversation with journalists.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs of Pakistan Omar Ayub, in a message to Shehbaz and Pakistan Democratic Movement, said they can run if they want to.

“Run if you want to, but you cannot escape the Pakistani people as the elections will happen, no matter what,” he added.

Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz said: “Congratulations, ‘Lotaism’ has carried the day.”

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said all the “thieves” have gathered in fear of Imran Khan. “Imran Khan’s narrative has won and the opposition will know in the next election how people treat those who back foreign conspiracies.”