NATIONAL

Pakistan’s passport still ranks among worst in world

By News Desk

The Henley Passport Index has ranked Pakistan as the fourth worst passport to hold, placing it in the 109th position on the list, a news outlet reported on Thursday.

According to the report, Henley & Partners firm’s “Henley Passport Index” has been regularly monitoring the world’s most travel-friendly passports since 2006. The ranking is carried out after analysing and grading different travel documents from all the countries. What is primarily being judged is the international mobility that the passport holders enjoy.

The index shows that Pakistan has visa-free access to only 31 other countries. Three countries are ranked below Pakistan, namely Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

The countries that topped the list were Japan and Singapore, both having access to 192 destinations in the world.

