NATIONAL

British-Pakistani lawyer gets case reported in High Court of Justice London

By News Desk
Flanörbild

LONDON: A landmark decision from the High Court of Justice London reported on 16 March 2022 whereby an Afghan national claimant represented by famous Human Rights lawyer/Solicitor Mr Amer Manzoor, from Pakistani origin practicing in London and Counsel Mr Mansoor Fazli from 12-Old Square.

This case of AHN, R (On the Application Of) v Secretary of State for the Home Department [2022] EWHC 582 is of important nature because according to the Hugh mercer QC sitting as a deputy Judge of the High Court London’s view- impact other similar cases.
The Defendant in this case was Secretary of the State for the Home Department UK.

The SSHD refused to grant the Claimant British Citizenship on good character grounds. The Claimant, a doctor’s naturalization application was refused because he was a member of the Hizb-e-Islami (HEI) in Afghanistan. The organisation was proscribed under the Terrorism Act 2000.

This is also an interested case because newspapers articles whereby Margaret Thatcher meeting Pakistan’s military ruler President Zia-ul-Haq in 1980 were provided in support of the claim. This was also discussed in the judgement that those circumstances are material in consideration of assessing the character when the claimant joined the HEI during the time when the western allies were encouraging volunteers to join HEI in 1989 by providing weapons, financial and military support and that support continued for a period is to be relevant to the reasons for joining HEI.

The Secretary of the state is to pay the £30,000 cost in this case. This landmark case is a good hope for those people their naturalization applications were refused on character base.

Mr Amer Manzoor was born in Pakistan and started practising as a Human Rights Solicitor in London since 2010. He is one of the finest legal minds in Human Rights law.

Previous articleAfforestation
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Qureshi refutes Maryam’s claim, says ‘threat letter’ was not ‘fake’

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday denied the allegations levelled against him a day ago by PML-N Vice...
Read more
NATIONAL

Opposition holds session at local hotel as Punjab Assembly sealed

-- Mazari says session can be held anywhere; PA spokesman questions legality -- Punjab Assembly sealed off with barbed wire, gate locked LAHORE: After the Punjab...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hamza Shehbaz warns Pervaiz Elahi over his ‘anti-constitutional’ moves

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz on Wednesday warned Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi of dire consequences...
Read more
NATIONAL

Shehbaz rejects ex-CJP Gulzar’s name for caretaker PM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday rejected name of former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed for caretaker Prime Minister. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

Resolution condemning ‘foreign interference’ in country’s internal affairs submitted in Sindh Assembly

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Sindh Parliamentarians submitted a resolution condemning foreign interference in internal issues of Pakistan in Sindh Assembly secretariat on Wednesday. Leader of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Reappointment of Karakoram University’s VC challenged in GB Chief Court

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Court of Gilgit Baltistan has sought comments from President of Pakistan (as Chancellor), Ministry of Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltistan, Chairman...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

Resolving issues

The socio-political situation in the country is extremely tense as the masses struggle with rising inflation, unemployment, and other issues while the government and...

The crisis persists

Cat out of the bag?

Qureshi refutes Maryam’s claim, says ‘threat letter’ was not ‘fake’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.