In recent years, Karachi has lost much of its greenery owing to the growing urban developments. The absence of urban planning and the disinterest of the authorities are pushing the city towards destruction. Trees have been cut down for real estate developments, something which has drastically reduced the green belts and will contribute to environmental damage. Green belts help combat climate change as greater tree cover provides shelter belts for crops; improves soil and water quality; and supports wildlife, etc.

Even the mangrove forests in Karachi are faced with an existential threat because of industrial pollution, untreated municipal waste, local communities cutting down trees for firewood, and coastal development projects. Mangroves support marine life and act as a barrier against flooding and coastal erosion. Thus, they need to be protected.

We are already witnessing the impact of climate change with heatwaves becoming more regular, which is a cause for alarm and requires immediate action. Whilst the Prime Minister’s ten billion tree programme is well-timed, it does not educate the common man on climate change and the importance of afforestation. Many people are still unaware of the risks of climate change. Therefore, people should be informed of climate change and ways to combat it through a widespread campaign. In the past, many projects have been undertaken in the city with little regard for the environment. The government must formulate policies barring real estate developers from cutting down trees. Before developing projects, the environmental costs must be considered, and the environmental damage should be compensated for by building new roads in residential and industrial areas.

KINZA FATIMA

KARACHI