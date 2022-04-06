Opinion

Fatal highway

By Editor's Mail
0
0

The National Highway in Balochistan previously known as the Regional Cooperation for Development Highway (RCD Highway) has become a death trap because of the high number of accidents that occur every day. The highway provides a direct link from Quetta to Karachi and is also the only highway that links Balochistan to Afghanistan and Iran.

Many locals suspect that the number of deaths on the highway could be as high as 6,000 per year. The single carriageway and high flow of traffic coupled with reckless driving is the main reason for fatalities. The single track also links the districts of Lasbela, Khuzdar, Surab, Kalat, and Mastung to Quetta, which is why it is severely congested during rush hours.

- Advertisement -

Across Balochistan, poor roads and single-lane highways have been the major cause of daily casualties. The condition of the highway reflects poorly on the country as it is the main link to different industrial areas and is the second-largest highway in Pakistan. The relevant authorities must reconstruct it and convert it into a multi-lane highway to ease the flow of traffic and ensure the safety of all passengers. Also, motorway police must be always present to regulate traffic on busy routes. CCTV cameras should be installed to keep a check on the traffic and act against those found violating traffic rules. Lastly, the commissioner of the Kalat division must draw schedules for buses and other heavy vehicles to avoid traffic congestion on the routes as this will help curb accidents and reduce traffic.

JAVED AHMED

KHUZDAR

Previous articleGM crops
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

GM crops

Around the world, genetically modified (GM) crops are used to improve agricultural activities and combat climate change. GM crops first emerged from the use...
Read more
Letters

Resolving issues

The socio-political situation in the country is extremely tense as the masses struggle with rising inflation, unemployment, and other issues while the government and...
Read more
Editorials

The crisis persists

On March 24, violating constitutional provisions and parliamentary procedures the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly disallowed members from presenting the no-confidence motion against...
Read more
Editorials

Cat out of the bag?

Could anyone be more of a PTI insider than ousted Punjab Governor Muhammad Sarwar? Not unless it was former Punjab Senior Minister Aleem Khan,...
Read more
Opinion

Victim of dogmatic triumphalism

By Iffat Farooq The Marian Persecution has been replayed on the lands of Dera Ismail Khan on a spring morning, when the ghost of death,...
Read more
Comment

Double Standards

“O you who believe, be maintainers of justice, bearers of testimony for Allah, even though it be against your own selves or (your) parents...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Editorials

Cat out of the bag?

Could anyone be more of a PTI insider than ousted Punjab Governor Muhammad Sarwar? Not unless it was former Punjab Senior Minister Aleem Khan,...

Qureshi refutes Maryam’s claim, says ‘threat letter’ was not ‘fake’

Opposition holds session at local hotel as Punjab Assembly sealed

Hamza Shehbaz warns Pervaiz Elahi over his ‘anti-constitutional’ moves

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.