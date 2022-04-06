Opinion

Around the world, genetically modified (GM) crops are used to improve agricultural activities and combat climate change. GM crops first emerged from the use of contemporary techniques of biotechnology/genetic engineering. The specific genetic material derived from plant, animal, microorganism, or synthetic material is introduced into different species of plants. These crops possess many novel properties including herbicide and virus tolerance, resistance to drought and salinity, and useful excretion during growth.

Although the use of GM crops remains a contentious issue, it is considered as the solution to several food and agricultural problems. It can speed up food production for the fast-growing population, reduce the use of pesticides and fertilizers, and help combat global warming. However, it threatens biodiversity because of the adverse effects of the crops, and the long-term impact it has on humans remains unknown.

Nonetheless, many countries such as the US, Argentina, Brazil, China, etc have been leaders in GM crops. Considering that Pakistan is heavily reliant upon agriculture, many farmers have favoured the use of GM crops i.e., cotton and maize, which have been our major exports. However, Pakistan’s research focus shifted because of the development of insect-resistant and herbicide-tolerant crops. To fight the impact of climate and environmental change on crops, Pakistan must refocus on the research of a variety of crops. The government must support the agricultural sector by allocating funds and resources to explore GM crops and genotypes of other crops that can lead to a greener and prosperous Pakistan.

INTIKHAB ULFAT

KARACHI

Previous articleResolving issues
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

