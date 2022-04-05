NATIONAL

ECP doesn’t own report that polls not possible in three-month time

By Monitoring Report
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - AUGUST 8: Pakistan security forces take security measures around the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) building as members of Pakistani opposition parties' led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) hold a protest on alleging a rigging in general elections in Pakistan which were held on July 25, in Islamabad, Pakistan, on August 08, 2018. (Photo by Muhammed Semih Ugurlu/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) distanced itself from a report claiming the agency has expressed its inability to conduct general elections within three months for various legal hitches and procedural challenges.

Citing sources, a report in Dawn said the preparations for the general elections would require some six months.

“Fresh delimitation of constituencies, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the number of seats had been increased under the 26th Amend­ment, and bringing district- and constituency-wise electoral rolls in conformity were the major challenges,” the report quoted the source as saying.

“The Election Commission of Pakistan has not issued any statement regarding the [conducting of] polls,” the commission said in a tweet.

The tweet came hours after former minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari criticised the body, wondering if the article showed “mala fide intent”.

Is it a “mere coincidence that this comes after […] Bilawal declares elections cannot be held in 3 months? PPP [is] not prepared to go into elections after their extinction in KP LG [polls]”, she wrote in a series of tweets.

‘GIGANTIC CHALLENGES’

According to Dawn report, the ECP official said a “minimum of three months would be required to complete the exercise, followed by another gigantic task of updating voters’ lists.”

Moreover, some other challenges included procurement of election material, arrangement for ballot papers, and appointment and training of polling staff.

According to the law, a ballot paper with a watermark is to be used which is not available in the country and would have to be imported. The official disclosed the ECP had proposed to “amend the law to provide for ballot papers with a security feature, instead of the watermark.”

He further said that inviting bids and scrutinising financial and technical quotations would also require some time.

Shedding light on the issue regarding the procurement of election material, he said for around 100,000 polling stations, nearly two million stamp pads would be required.

“This is just one example, other material in huge quantities, including scissors and ballpoints, will also have to be procured,” he said.

Previous articleUS rejects claim it’s behind no-confidence vote against Imran
Next articleNCOC daily update: 155 new cases, zero deaths from Covid-19
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Lettergate: Shehbaz asks army chief, spymaster to share ‘evidence of treason’

-- PML-N president says haven't received any letter from president seeking suggestions for interim PM ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif demanded of...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Shameless’ US sought to punish ‘disobedient’ Imran: Russia

MOSCOW/ISLAMABAD: Days after the deputy speaker dissolved the National Assembly to sidestep a no-confidence vote against Imran Khan citing claims of a US-backed conspiracy,...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 155 new cases, zero deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday reported 155 new Covid-19 cases but no new death for a second consecutive day, the Ministry of National Health Services...
Read more
NATIONAL

US rejects claim it’s behind no-confidence vote against Imran

WASHINGTON: The United States dismissed the charge that it is trying to engineer a regime change in Islamabad -- including Prime Minister Imran Khan's...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pipe dreams: Sewage workers hope for better future

LAHORE: Nearly naked and covered with a black, foul-smelling muck, Shafiq Masih struggles out of a sewer he has just cleaned by hand in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Top court resumes hearing into dismissal of no-confidence vote

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court will on Tuesday resume its deliberations on the legality of Prime Minister Imran Khan's attempt to block an opposition bid to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

US rejects claim it’s behind no-confidence vote against Imran

WASHINGTON: The United States dismissed the charge that it is trying to engineer a regime change in Islamabad -- including Prime Minister Imran Khan's...

Pipe dreams: Sewage workers hope for better future

Good to be back home for struggling Ricciardo

Coach Stead hopeful of Williamson’s return for England Tests

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.