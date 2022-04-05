NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 155 new cases, zero deaths from Covid-19

By Staff Report
Women walk under a billboard that shows gratitude to frontline workers fighting against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Rawalpindi on June 30, 2020.  (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday reported 155 new Covid-19 cases but no new death for a second consecutive day, the Ministry of National Health Services said on Monday.

According to the data released by the ministry, the overall tally of Covid-19 cases has risen to 1,525,775, including 1,486,252 recoveries.

There are 9,162 active cases in the country, including 320 patients in critical condition.

Sindh is the most affected province in terms of the number of cases, with 575,872 infections, followed by Punjab which has reported 505,186 cases so far.

Staff Report

