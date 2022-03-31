NATIONAL

Voting ends in second phase of KP LB elections

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: The polling for the second phase of local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ended in 65 districts of the province.

The voting began at 8:00 am and continued unabated until 5:00 pm with eight million voters casting their votes.

Candidates from Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Jamaat-i-Islami, Awami National Party (ANP) and other political groups took part in the electoral process.

The second phase of the elections will bring an end to the election of local bodies in the province.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) warned action against anyone found involved in barring women from casting their votes.

“Women have every right to cast their vote,” the commission said and asked women to cast their votes without any fear.

On Wednesday, sharing details of the elections and their arrangements, Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister Muhammad Ali Saif said all arrangements for the LB elections have been completed.

“The polls will be held on 65 seats which included 63 tehsil and two mayor seats,” he said.

He said that overall 5,829 polling stations will be established with 1,000 of them declared sensitive. “A total of 49,000 policemen will be deployed in the province while Pakistan Army could also be summoned when needed,” he said.

Saif said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was also looking after arrangements for the polls.

Moreover, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has cancelled the holidays of policemen in the wake of the second phase of the local government elections scheduled in the province on March 31.

Previous articleTurkey seeks to shelve Khashoggi case
Staff Report

Profile: Imran Khan in danger of dropping the ball as prime minister

NCOC dissolved as Covid-19 indicators near all-time low

'Shining object' linked to UN helicopter crash in Congo

Navy inducts fast-track missile craft into fleet

Imran to address nation tonight: minister

Pakistani volunteer joins forces to fight Covid-19 resurgence in Shanghai

Pakistan Today
