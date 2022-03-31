World

Turkey seeks to shelve Khashoggi case

By AFP
People hold posters picturing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and lightened candles during a gathering outside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, on October 25, 2018. - Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor, was killed on October 2, 2018 after a visit to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain paperwork before marrying his Turkish fiancee. (Photo by Yasin AKGUL / AFP) (Photo credit should read YASIN AKGUL/AFP via Getty Images)

ISTANBUL: A Turkish prosecutor on Thursday asked an Istanbul court to halt the trial of 26 suspects in the murder of Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi and hand the case over to Riyadh.

Turkey is seeking to mend ties with Saudi Arabia to bolster its struggling economy, four years after the gruesome 2018 killing of the dissident Saudi journalist inside Riyadh’s consulate in Istanbul.

The Istanbul court is trying 26 Saudi officials in absentia over the macabre killing but the prosecutor said the trial should be stopped and the case transferred to Saudi Arabia, at the latter’s request.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said the prosecutor’s request was “terrible news”. The press rights group urged the Turkish justice ministry to turn it down.

Khashoggi’s Turkish fiancee confirmed the Saudi government had asked to take over the case in Istanbul.

“The prosecutor asked, accordingly to the Saudi demand, for the transfer of the file to #SaudiArabia and the finalisation of it in #Turkey,” Hatice Cengiz tweeted after the hearing on Thursday in Istanbul’s main court.

She said the court would seek the opinion of the Turkish justice ministry.

Private news agency DHA said the prosecutor defended his position by arguing that the trial had run into the sand “because the court orders cannot be executed on the grounds that the suspects are foreign nationals”.

On October 2, 2018, 59-year-old Khashoggi, a US-based journalist with The Washington Post, entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to file paperwork to marry Cengiz.

According to US and Turkish officials, a waiting Saudi hit squad strangled him and dismembered his body, which has never been retrieved.

‘Terrible news’

RSF said the motive for shelving the investigation into the murder appeared to be political.

“The Khashoggi file appears this time to be a victim of diplomatic rapprochement between Turkey and the (Saudi) kingdom,” RSF’s representative in Turkey, Erol Onderoglu, told AFP.

The rights group said the Saudis had asked “on March 13” to take over the case.

The journalist’s murder sparked international outrage that continues to reverberate, with Western intelligence agencies accusing Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto ruler, of authorising the killing.

The crown prince has said he accepts Saudi Arabia’s overall responsibility for Khashoggi’s death but denies a personal link. Riyadh insists it was the doing of agents who had gone “rogue”.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the time that the order to kill “came from the highest levels” of the Saudi government, without pointing the finger of blame at the crown prince.

Saudi Arabia jailed eight people for the killing. But Turkey was unconvinced by the closed-door proceedings and put 26 Saudis on trial in absentia, including two who are close to the crown prince.

‘Insist on justice’

In an interview with AFP in February, Cengiz said Turkey must keep insisting on justice for Khashoggi “even if it improves its relations” with Riyadh.

“I don’t think it’s in anyone’s best interest to shut it down completely.”

Asked if she was disappointed, Cengiz said: “If we look at it from the viewpoint of realpolitik, (Turkey’s position) did not let me down,” adding that countries were “not ruled by emotions” but “mutual interests”.

But she added: “Emotionally speaking, of course, I am sad.

“Not because my country has made peace with Saudi Arabia and that this issue is closing, but ultimately, no matter how fiercely we defended it, on a national basis, on a state basis, on a president basis … now everything is starting to go back to the way it was, as if nothing had happened. I am inevitably disappointed about this.”

Turkey, which is reeling from a fresh economic crisis and is searching for foreign investment and trade, has reached out to regional rivals including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a televised interview on Thursday that some “concrete steps” would be taken to normalise relations.

Erdogan said in January he was planning a visit to Riyadh — which would come at a critical moment for Turkey, where inflation is surging to over 50 percent.

The next hearing in the trial is scheduled for April 7.

Previous articleProfile: Imran Khan in danger of dropping the ball as prime minister
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Hackers got user data from Meta with forged request

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook owner Meta gave user information to hackers who pretended to be law enforcement officials last year, a company source said Wednesday,...
Read more
World

Ukraine prays for peace as negotiations make slow progress while fighting continues

Ukrainian negotiators have been in a war of words as well as a war of bullets and bombs. Now there's a flurry of diplomacy...
Read more
World

China-Russia ties withstand test of changing international situation: Wang Yi

China-Russia relations have withstood the test of the changing international situation, ensured the right direction and demonstrated a strong momentum of development, Chinese State...
Read more
World

China, Russia ‘more determined’ to boost ties, Beijing says

Moscow and Beijing are "more determined" to develop bilateral ties and boost cooperation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday following a meeting...
Read more
World

Teachers in Karnataka suspended for allowing girls with hijab to take exams

Some school teachers in Karnataka, who allowed students with hijab to take exams, have reportedly been suspended, CNN News18 reported. Earlier this month, the Karnataka...
Read more
World

Muslims face frugal Ramadan as Ukraine crisis drives up food prices

BEIRUT: Russia's Ukraine invasion, which has already exacerbated food woes in parts of Africa and the Middle East, is marring preparations for the holy...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Pakistan wins toss, elects to field against Australia

LAHORE: Pakistan won the toss and elected to field in the second ODI against Australia on Thursday. Australia, which is already missing several leading players,...

Navy inducts fast-track missile craft into fleet

Imran to address nation tonight: minister

Pakistani volunteer joins forces to fight Covid-19 resurgence in Shanghai

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.