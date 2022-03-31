Sports

Pakistan wins toss, elects to field against Australia

By The Associated Press
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (R) and his Australian counterpart Aaron Finch watch the coin during the toss before the start of the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on March 31, 2022. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: Pakistan won the toss and elected to field in the second ODI against Australia on Thursday.

Australia, which is already missing several leading players, beat Pakistan by 88 runs in the first game of the three-match series.

Ashton Agar and wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis are still in isolation for Australia after testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of the white-ball series in Lahore.

Australia kept faith in the same lineup that routed Pakistan on Tuesday.

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has recovered from a knee injury and returned to the side after missing the first game. He replaced struggling Hasan Ali, who didn’t bowl his full 10 overs but conceded 56 runs off his wicketless eight overs.

Lineups:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Swepson

Previous articleNavy inducts fast-track missile craft into fleet
The Associated Press

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Formula 1 returns to Las Vegas after four-decade absence

LAS VEGAS: Las Vegas will host a night-time Formula 1 Grand Prix along its iconic Strip in 2023 with the sport's top official describing...
Read more
Sports

Man Utd to play Palace in Melbourne as Premier League resumes tours

LONDON: Manchester United will play Crystal Palace at Melbourne Cricket Ground in July, organisers said Thursday, as Premier League teams resume pre-season tours which...
Read more
Sports

Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli as fastest Asian to score 4000 runs

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has surpassed India's Virat Kohli to become the fastest Asian batter to score 4000 ODI runs. The 27-year-old batter achieved the...
Read more
Sports

Disappointment as Egypt lose WC shot

Heads in Cairo hung heavy as the Pharaohs lost their place in the Qatar World Cup to the Senegalese Lions of Teranga after a...
Read more
Sports

‘Babar Azam has got a good tempo for ODI cricket’, says Adam Zampa

Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa on Tuesday said that the wicket of Babar Azam is always a huge wicket and added that the Pakistan skipper...
Read more
Sports

Portugal and Poland grab World Cup finals spots

PARIS: Portugal beat North Macedonia 2-0 and Poland saw off Sweden by the same score in play-off finals on Tuesday to book their places...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

State Dept says ‘no truth’ in claim US behind no-trust vote...

WASHINGTON: The United States said "no government agency or official" in Washington sent a threatening letter to the prime minister who has said on...

To security body meets to deliberate on Lettergate

PPP MP, accused in Jokhio murder, returns to vote against Imran

National Assembly to begin debate of no-confidence in Imran

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.