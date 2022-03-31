Navy inducts fast-track missile craft into fleet

KARACHI: A ceremony to induct indigenously designed and constructed Fast Attack Interdiction Craft-Missile (FAIC-M) Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Haibat and a third 16 tonnes bollard pull tugboat, Pakistan Navy Tug (PNT) Goga, was held in Karachi.

Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Niazi attended the event as chief guest.

PNS Haibat is the first landmark project indigenously designed by Maritime Technologies Complex and constructed by Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW) without any foreign technical assistance, Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) Navy said in a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, the naval chief underlined that commissioning of PNS Haibat ushers a new chapter in indigenous design and construction that has further matured with time.

He emphasised that in the context of the overall security paradigm of the region, PNS Haibat will strengthen the navy’s capabilities to respond to maritime challenges to ensure seaward defence and maintain peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Admiral Niazi commended the concerted efforts put in by KS&EW, Maritime Technologies Complex (MTC) and Pakistan Navy for the landmark achievement.

Earlier, KS&EW Managing Director Rear Admiral Athar Saleem underscored that PNS Haibat being a multi-mission capable platform will bolster the navy’s maritime defence capabilities.

He added that induction of PNT Goga is also a milestone that will strengthen the indigenous ship construction capabilities.

The ceremony was attended by foreign dignitaries, officials from federal and provincial governments Pakistan Navy and KS&EW.