Tareen group to finalise decision on no-trust motion today

LAHORE: A disgruntled faction within the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party led by Jahangir Tareen summoned a consultative session later today to make a final discussion on whether to support the opposition’s no-trust motion or side with the government.

Sources privy to the development said key decisions — including the no-trust resolution and Pervaiz Elahi’s candidature for Punjab chief ministership — would be taken in the consultative session.

The group has decided to continue talks with Elahi, the joint opposition and government team over the no-confidence motion.

A delegation of the Tareen group will also call on Elahi.