LAHORE: The district police officer (DPO) of Hafizabad on Wednesday suspended two officials of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) on charges of running a torture facility.

According to the police, Mubashir Virk, an assistant sub-inspector, and a naib-moharrar were suspended by the DPO who also ordered Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Khalid Mehmood Tabassum to submit a report within 48 hours.

“The policemen running the private torture cell will be brought to justice,” vowed the DPO.