PTV earns ‘highest-ever’ Rs4bn revenue: minister

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - SEPTEMBER 1: A Pakistani army soldier patrols outside the PTV building after army forces removed the protesters, who had been accused of attacking employees and destroying equipment on Monday September 1, 2014 in the capital Islamabad, Pakistan. They had already been told by their leader, preacher Tahir-ul-Qadri, to obey an army request to vacate the building. Pakistan's state television channel PTV resumed broadcasting after briefly being forced off-air, when their offices were raided by anti-government protesters. Since August 14, protesters have been demanding Sharif's resignation but the leading figure in the protest, cricketer turned politician Imran Khan, has denounced the attack on the PTV offices. (Photo by Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: State-owned Pakistan Television Corporation achieved its “highest-ever” revenue target of Rs4 billion, Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said Wednesday.

In a tweet, Chaudhry said the PTV was bankrupt when the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government took its reins. Since coming to power in 2018, the government digitalised two channels and introduced an effective business model for the state broadcaster, he added.

“Today PTV is among the [cash bleeding] state institutions [turned] into profit-making entities,” the minister said.

It is pertinent to mention here that in 2021, a cabinet committee on state-owned institutions removed PTV from the list of the state-owned institutions included in a privatisation list.

The committee took the decision at the request of the Ministry for Information and Broadcasting.

“A large-scale overhaul is planned by the government in the PTV,” the information secretary said, adding the overhaul would include financial and professional affairs, and other sections of the national television.

Staff Report

