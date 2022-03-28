Opposition has complete numbers for no-confidence motion, PM fleeing of contest: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said that the opposition has complete numbers for the success of no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan but the coward PM is running away from the contest.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House, he said now the no-confidence motion has been tabled and the process has started in the National Assembly, adding that “we are getting rid of this selected government and progressing towards free and fair elections.

While condemning the role of the NA speaker and deputy speaker, he said that now the voting on the no-confidence has to take place within seven days and there is no way to escape or save the government.

Responding to the questions of journalists, Bilawal said that “we will focus on the provinces after toppling the prime minister”.

He said: “The prime minister is going and telling more lies in his last days. We would like to work with all the parties. Imran’s government has ended. Our numbers are not only complete but abundant. The allies cannot work with the government. The prime minister yesterday [Sunday] said that ‘aaj bhi Bhutto zinda hai’.

To a question about the MQM, the PPP Chairman said that the MQM will decide for itself. “We want for every stakeholder to Karachi to work together. It is necessary for the Pakistani economy and progress to focus on the problems of Karachi.”

Bilawal challenged the prime minister to show the piece of paper he was waving during his Sunday rally.

“Every Pakistani is looking towards the Parliament and will see who is standing with the people and who is standing with the historic price-hike, unemployment and poverty. Every politician will have to support the people for their own political future. Imran was directionless in the government and will remain so after it.” he said.