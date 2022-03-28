10 killed as vehicle falls into ravine in Upper Dir

ISLAMABAD: At least 10 people were killed and 16 others injured when a passenger vehicle fell into a ravine in the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday, reports said.

The accident happened when the vehicle’s driver lost control over it while negotiating a sharp turn in the hilly area of the district, the reports said.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital where four of them were said to be in critical condition.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan expressed sorrow over the accident and extended condolences to the bereaved families.