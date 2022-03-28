NATIONAL

10 killed as vehicle falls into ravine in Upper Dir

By Staff Report
KARACHI, PAKISTAN - JUNE 21: Dead bodies of hot weather victims are being placed at Edhi Morgue on Sunday, June 21, 2015 in Karachi, Pakistan. As many as 150 bodies have been shifted to Edhi morgue centre in the past 24 hours in Karachi, According to the senior officer Ahmad Edhi, the administration has decided to bury at least 30 abandoned corpses at Edhi graveyard due to lack of space. Intense hot weather, old aging and different diseases have been reported as a cause of their deaths, Edhi foundation confirmed. (Photo by Sabir Mazhar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: At least 10 people were killed and 16 others injured when a passenger vehicle fell into a ravine in the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday, reports said.

The accident happened when the vehicle’s driver lost control over it while negotiating a sharp turn in the hilly area of the district, the reports said.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital where four of them were said to be in critical condition.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan expressed sorrow over the accident and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

Previous articleQureshi says Afghanistan is ‘shared responsibility’
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Qureshi says Afghanistan is ‘shared responsibility’

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said Afghanistan must not be seen through a regional prism, rather as a “shared and collective...
Read more
NATIONAL

MPs switching loyalties mid-term ‘is a joke’: Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD: Days after some lawmakers from the ruling party withdrew their support for the prime minister ahead of the no-confidence vote, a Supreme Court...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab ombudsman chairs meeting to review performance

LAHORE: Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan directed the regional advisors and consultants of 36 districts in the province to ensure timely disposal...
Read more
NATIONAL

No-confidence vote: Next 72 hours crucial, says Rasheed

-- Minister says unaware of existence of any threatening letter to PM ISLAMABAD: Terming next 72 hours crucial, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Trans man killed, another injured in Mardan

PESHAWAR: A transgender man was killed while another sustained injury when unknown assailants riding a motorbike opened fire at them near Charsadda Chowk neighbourhood...
Read more
KARACHI

Karachi police chief announces measures to improve prosecution

KARACHI: In a bid to improve prosecution in high-profile cases, Karachi Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday said the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

India arrests Muslim woman for sending peace wish on Pakistan Day

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old Muslim woman was arrested in the southwestern state of Karnataka in India on charges of posting a WhatsApp status message...

No-confidence vote: Next 72 hours crucial, says Rasheed

Trans man killed, another injured in Mardan

Karachi police chief announces measures to improve prosecution

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.