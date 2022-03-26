NATIONAL

Rasheed condemns infiltration attempt in N Waziristan

By Staff Report
Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed briefs to media during a press conference in Islamabad on September 17, 2021, after New Zealand postponed a series of one-day international (ODI) cricket matches against Pakistan over security concerns. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed strongly condemned the cross-border infiltration attempt by a group of militants in the Shah Hassan Khel town of North Waziristan.

His statement came a day after four soldiers were martyred and another four wounded in an attack on a post in the border district late Thursday.

The militants from Afghanistan attempted to infiltrate into Pakistan in the Shah Hassan Khel town, but “due to a timely response by troops at the border post, the infiltration attempt was foiled”, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

While trying to cross the border, the terrorists opened fire on the troops, who returned fire. An exchange continued for some time, forcing the intruders to flee.

In a statement, the minister paid rich tributes to the security forces for foiling the attempt by the militants.

Appreciating the sacrifices rendered by members of the armed forces, he said the nation is proud of the military for foiling terror bids.

He also prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed souls of martyred in eternal peace and grant solace to the bereaved.

Previous articleFormer Bangladesh MP sentenced to death for 1971 ‘war crimes’
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Former Bangladesh MP sentenced to death for 1971 ‘war crimes’

DHAKA: A court in Bangladesh on Thursday sentenced two elderly people to death for what it declared were crimes against humanity during the war...
Read more
NATIONAL

Alvi, Sanjrani urge British businessmen to invest in SEZs, Gwadar

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has said that there are vast opportunities of investment in Pakistan and foreign investors should take advantage of the business...
Read more
NATIONAL

Maryam says people will come out only to oust PM Imran

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Friday told PM Imran that the people of Pakistan will "definitely come out to rally but only to oust him...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM urges nation to attend PTI’s March 27 rally

Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the nation on Friday to participate in the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) rally in Islamabad on March 27 to convey...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC addresses ‘imbalance’ in invoking suo motu jurisdiction

The Supreme Court (SC) has observed that the time had come to recognise the 'imbalance' in exercising suo motu jurisdiction, which the court said...
Read more
NATIONAL

US chargé d’affaires visits Karachi, meets Sindh governor

The United States Chargé d’affaires Angela Aggeler visited Karachi from March 23 to 25 and met with Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail, Port Qasim Authority...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Iraq once more into presidential vote unknown

BAGHDAD: Iraqi lawmakers on Saturday are scheduled once again to elect the country's president and try to overcome months of political paralysis, even as...

US calls for tougher UN Security Council sanctions against N. Korea

Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s letter

No confidence reference

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.