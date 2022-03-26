Rasheed condemns infiltration attempt in N Waziristan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed strongly condemned the cross-border infiltration attempt by a group of militants in the Shah Hassan Khel town of North Waziristan.

His statement came a day after four soldiers were martyred and another four wounded in an attack on a post in the border district late Thursday.

The militants from Afghanistan attempted to infiltrate into Pakistan in the Shah Hassan Khel town, but “due to a timely response by troops at the border post, the infiltration attempt was foiled”, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

While trying to cross the border, the terrorists opened fire on the troops, who returned fire. An exchange continued for some time, forcing the intruders to flee.