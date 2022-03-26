NATIONAL

Former Bangladesh MP sentenced to death for 1971 ‘war crimes’

By Anadolu Agency
Bangladeshi activists celebrate Mir Quasem Ali, leader of the Jamaat-e-Islami party, was executed in Kashimpur Central Jail on the outskirts of Dhaka on September 3, 2016. Mir Quasem Ali, a key leader of the Jamaat-e-Islami party, was executed after being convicted by a controversial war crimes tribunal for offences committed during the 1971 independence conflict with Pakistan. The 63-year-old was hanged at the Kashimpur high security jail in Gazipur, some 40 kilometres (25 miles) north of Dhaka, amid stepped-up security outside the prison and in the capital. / AFP / RAJIB DHAR (Photo credit should read RAJIB DHAR/AFP via Getty Images)

DHAKA: A court in Bangladesh on Thursday sentenced two elderly people to death for what it declared were crimes against humanity during the war in then-East Pakistan in 1971.

They include Abdul Khaleq Mandol, who is a district head for the opposition Jamaat-i-Islami party and a former lawmaker, and Khan Rokonuzzaman, who is absconding.

A three-judge bench of the so-called International Crimes Tribunal announced the verdict. The tribunal was set up in 2010 by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, daughter of Awami League founder Sheikh Mujib ur-Rahman, when she returned for a second term.

Her opponents say she is using the tribunal against the two biggest opposition parties, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the Jamaat-e-Islami.

Former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia, Hasina’s arch-rival and leader of the BNP, has called the tribunal a “farce”. Rights groups have criticised it for failing to adhere to standards of international law.

Matiur Rahman Akand, the lawyer representing the Jamaat leader, said they will file an appeal in the high court against the verdict.

Mandol, a retired madrasa principal, was arrested in 2015. Later, he was charged with war crimes.

When the trial started in 2018, there were four accused, but two of them died due to old age and health-related complications.

Previous articleUkraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Next articleRasheed condemns infiltration attempt in N Waziristan
Anadolu Agency

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Nisar says he hasn’t met Imran in over a year

-- Veteran politician says he isn't in the game for short-term gains  ISLAMABAD: Refuting rumours of him ending his political isolation by recently meeting the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan condemns Houthi attack on Saudi oil facilities

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan "strongly condemned" the latest Houthi attacks on Saudi energy facilities which hit oil giant Aramco's petroleum products distribution station in Jeddah, causing...
Read more
NATIONAL

PIA crew returns lost belongings to passenger

KARACHI: The crew aboard a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight on Saturday returned a luggage bag, containing valuables, to a passenger who arrived at...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court extends Shehbaz’s bail in money laundering case

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Saturday extended the post-arrest bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 189 new cases, four deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 189 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Friday. Statistics 26...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rasheed condemns infiltration attempt in N Waziristan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed strongly condemned the cross-border infiltration attempt by a group of militants in the Shah Hassan Khel town...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

New Zealand beats Pakistan at Women’s World Cup

WELLINGTON: Suzie Bates made 126 and became only the third woman to surpass 5,000 runs in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) as New Zealand beat Pakistan...

NCOC daily update: 189 new cases, four deaths from Covid-19

Rasheed condemns infiltration attempt in N Waziristan

Former Bangladesh MP sentenced to death for 1971 ‘war crimes’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.