US chargé d’affaires visits Karachi, meets Governor Sindh

The United States Chargé d’affaires Angela Aggeler visited Karachi from March 23 to 25 and met with Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail, Port Qasim Authority Chairman Hasan Nasir Shah, industry leaders, and professional female athletes to promote ties between the US and Pakistan on the 75th anniversary of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Aggeler held a discussion with women athletes and sports journalists in conjunction with Women’s History Month, and she commended the Pakistani sports stars for breaking barriers on the pitch, in the arena, and on the Olympic podium.

“We reaffirm our support for the advancement and achievements of Pakistani women,” she said.

The envoy further stated that a better, more secure and prosperous world is created by elevating the societal status of women and girls.

The chargé d’affaires also toured Port Qasim and met Port Qasim Authority Chairman Hasan Nasir Shah to discuss opportunities for broader trade and economic engagement between the US and Pakistan.

She visited Exquisite, which is LNG company Excelerate’s floating liquefied natural gas and the re-gasification unit, and met with crew members and learned about the company’s contributions toward Pakistan’s energy sector.

“Economic cooperation between our countries has long been a fundamental aspect of our partnership and brings prosperity to both our countries,” Aggeler noted.

She also observed the operations of US companies Cargill, and Procter and Gamble while at Port Qasim.

The US remains one of Pakistan’s largest sources of foreign investment and Aggeler’s visit to Karachi highlighted the importance of strengthening the two countries’ economic relationship, said the statement released.

Earlier this week, the US Embassy in Islamabad, while extending its “best wishes to the Pakistani people”, announced the launch of a year-long joint campaign to celebrate the 75th year of the two countries’ bilateral relations.