Alvi, Sanjrani urge British businessmen to invest in SEZs, Gwadar

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has said that there are vast opportunities of investment in Pakistan and foreign investors should take advantage of the business friendly environment.

The president said this while talking to a British business delegation on Friday. He pointed out that Pakistan and Britain enjoy excellent economic and trade relations.

He said the British businessmen should invest in different sectors of Pakistan’s economy. He said the government is encouraging investment in special economic zones (SEZs) by offering incentives to the investors.

The British delegation also called on Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani at Parliament House and discussed ways for enriching bilateral cooperation in the field of investment.

Apprising the delegation of Pakistan’s friendly investment policies, the chairman underlined that the environment for investors in Pakistan is conducive which the British should also take benefit from.

“Business and economic ties between the two countries would help bring people closer together. In order to stabilise the economy, we should try to build the confidence of the investors”, he stresses.

The chairman also highlighted the importance of Gwadar and how the Gwadar Port could become a game-changer for the entire region. He said that the multi-billion dollar project is emerging as a new economic hub and the British investors should also need to seize the opportunity by investing in Gwadar.

He said, “Gwadar will play a key role in the development and prosperity of the region.” Pakistan had historical ties with the United Kingdom. Such business and investment-related visits would help accelerate the economic activities, Sanjrani said. On the occasion, Sadiq Sanjrani emphasized that scores of Pakistanis living in the UK were playing the role of a bridge between the two countries.

The delegation included Albert Barry lesse (MD Cribgogh Ltd), Thomas Albert Lesse (MD Trulux Group), Jeremy Derek Moxey ( Trulux Group) and Andrew John Edwards ( Trulux Group). Senators Shibli Faraz and Saifullah Khan Niazi were also present in the meeting.

TLTP

