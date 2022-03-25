Opinion

Gas woes

By Editor's Mail
I would like to register a complaint against SNGPL. My family has been a resident of Gulberg 5 in Lahore, since 1970. My husband and I moved here in 1982. Our gas meter was removed from the outer wall on March 9, 2022. Today is March 23 and we are still without gas. My 77-year-old husband is a heart and cancer patient. We have suffered immense mental and physical torture and we demand a full investigation by the SNGPL.

Despite being under review for excessive billing, the meter was removed by SNGPL from the outer walls of our house. I demand a full compensation for the mental stress caused to us. We had received a bill for Rs220,060. I immediately went to the SNGPL office to contest the bill. They accepted my complaint and immediately put my case under review. I am grateful to SNGPL for this. I want my meter restored immediately. This is not the way to behave with people aged 75 years and 77 years old. Kindly examine our history and the manner we have always paid our bills. For a company that prides itself on customer service, this is unconscionable.

NUSRAT JAMIL

LAHORE

