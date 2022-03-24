World

Visit of top China diplomat sends 'positive message': Taliban

ISLAMABAD: China’s foreign minister on Thursday arrived in Afghanistan on his maiden trip to the country after the exit of US-led foreign forces last year.

As most countries worldwide have taken a wait-and-see approach to the country’s Taliban interim government, officials said the visit by Wang Yi sent a “positive message.”

The visit comes a day after Yi attended the foreign ministers’ summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) hosted by Pakistan, but also after Taliban officials canceled education beyond sixth grade for girls — a move widely decried.

After arriving in Kabul, Yi met with interim Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and other top diplomats, said a ministry statement.

Yi also met with Abdul Ghani Baradar, one of Afghanistan’s two interim deputy prime ministers.

“Stability in Afghanistan is in the interest of the region and world, a goal attained,” Muttaqi told Yi.

“It is now the responsibility of the world to enhance this stability by cooperating in political and economic areas,” he said.

In a statement, ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said the two sides discussed politics, economics, transit, air corridors, dried fruit exports, educational scholarships, visas, mining, and Afghanistan’s role in China’s multi-billion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative.

Lauding Beijing for its support, Muttaqi said Yi’s visit to Kabul sent a “positive message to Afghans and the world.”

“The security brought about by the new government lays the foundation for foreign investment, including China, in Afghanistan that ensures their interest besides cooperating with Afghans in economic growth and stability with the full support of the new government,” Muttaqi told Yi.

‘NON-INTERFERENCE IN AFGHAN AFFAIRS’

Yi said his visit to Afghanistan is a “step towards strengthening comprehensive relations.” He said China “conducts a policy of non-interference in Afghan internal affairs.”

According to Balkhi, Yi also expressed “objections to the political and economic sanctions imposed on Afghanistan.”

“He praised the changes and security under the new Afghan government,” Balkhi said.

Yi said a meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan’s neighbours set to be held in China next week is “important.”

Muttaqi is expected to attend the meeting.

Beijing has extended support to the Taliban administration since the fall of the US-backed Kabul administration last August. It has sent humanitarian aid and also received imports from Afghanistan.

Baradar’s office said the deputy prime minister told the visiting delegation that “China and Afghanistan have good historical relations and the Islamic emirate wants to further develop these relations.”

“Mr. Wang praised the overall security situation in Afghanistan,” Baradar’s office said. “China will soon begin work on copper mines.”

Last year, the Taliban returned to power after 20 years of conflict with US-led foreign forces in Afghanistan. The forces left the war-torn country last August, resulting in a meltdown of the US-backed Kabul administration.

Earlier, during negotiations between Washington and the Taliban, Yi also hosted Taliban leaders for talks.

China has also criticised the US decision to block Afghan foreign reserves and sought the immediate return of the money to Afghanistan, which is facing a humanitarian crisis.

