Suspect in attack on PML-N MPA secures bail

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Monday granted pre-arrest bail to the prime suspect in a case pertaining to an attack on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Bilal Yasin in December.

The court granted post-arrest bail to Mian Haseeb alias Mian Vicky until March 31 and directed him to submit Rs100,000 in surety bonds.

Reportedly, Vicky, who is currently in Dubai, mastermind the attempt on Yasin’s life. In February, the Ministry of Interior issued red warrants for his arrest which were handed to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation by its Pakistan counterpart.

Lahore police registered a case against unidentified suspects at Data Darbar police station under Sections 34 (common intention) and 324 (attempted murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The FIR said Yasin was visiting PML-N worker Mian Ikram Kami’s house along with another person. The three were talking outside Kami’s residence when two unidentified individuals approached them on a motorcycle, mounted off and fired at Yasin with intent to kill.

According to the FIR, Yasin requested for action to be taken against the culprits and said they were around 20 to 25 years of age, adding he would be able to identify them if they were presented before him.