Sports

Pakistan’s batting collapses as Australia claims considerable lead

By Agencies

LAHORE: Australian fast bowling pair of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc carved through the Pakistan batting late on Wednesday, sharing nine wickets between them to hand the touring side a first-innings lead of 123 in the deciding third and final Test.

Captain Cummins bowled an impeccable line and length to pick up his seventh five-wicket haul in Tests while Starc spewed fire with his pace and reverse swing to take four as Pakistan were all out for 268, replying to Australia’s total of 391.

The hosts lost their last seven wickets for 20 runs in a dramatic collapse in the final session of the third day at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Australia openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner managed to see through three overs before stumps to take their side to 11-0, extending the lead to 134 overall.

With Pakistan appearing comfortable at 248-3, left-armer Starc triggered the collapse with a double strike to remove Fawad Alam and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan and then also picked up the prized wicket of Pakistan captain Babar Azam for 67.

Cummins, who had taken the only wicket to fall on Tuesday, ran through the lower order to leave the sparse crowd stunned in silence.

The collapse looked even more unbelievable after Abdullah Shafique and Azhar Ali struck resolute half-centuries, leaving Australia wicketless in the first session,to set up a good platform for Pakistan to post a sizeable total.

The 37-year-old Azhar, playing his 94th Test but the first at his home ground, made 78 and added 150 for the second wicket with Shafique.

The 22-year-old Shafique, playing only his fifth Test, was out for 81, becoming the first wicket to fall in the second session of the day.

The pitch offered some variable bounce but did not pose too many problems for the batters till the final hour of play.

Resuming on 90-1, Shafique and Azhar continued to be watchful but also punished any loose deliveries to keep alive the hosts’ hopes of taking a lead in the first innings.

Steve Smith, who has had a tough time in the series with his catching, did not help the Australian bowlers’ cause by failing to convert two opportunities at slip.

Smith dropped Azhar, on 62, off leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson and also saw an edge from Babar off Nathan Lyon fly past him with the batter on 20.

It took a spectacular return catch from Cummins to dismiss Azhar, who got past 7,000 runs in Tests during his knock.

The first two Tests of the series — the first between the sides in Pakistan since 1998 — were drawn.

Previous articleWaqar Younis formally inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Waqar Younis formally inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame

Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis, who took 373 Test and 416 ODI wickets, was formally inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame when he...
Read more
Sports

New Zealand sports to welcome back crowds as Covid-19 rules eased

WELLINGTON: New Zealand sports will welcome full-capacity crowds when Covid-19 rules ease this weekend after a bruising period for revenues. New Zealand capped crowds at...
Read more
Sports

Shaheen Afridi becomes leading wicket-taker since his international debut

Shaheen Shah Afridi has become the leading wicket-taker in international cricket since he made his debut back in 2018. The left-arm pacer achieved this feat...
Read more
Sports

Naseem Shah becomes only the third Pakistan teenager to achieve this feat

Pakistan youngster Naseem Shah has become only the third teenager hailing from Pakistan to take four or more wickets in an innings against Australia. The...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan steady after Naseem, Shaheen halt Australia in third Test

Pace spearheads Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi knocked over eight wickets and restricted Australia to 391 before Pakistan ended day two of the...
Read more
Sports

KPL plans to stage semi-finals, final matches of season two in England

BIRMINGHAM: Organisers of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) are in talks to stage the last three matches — that is semi-finals and final —...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Murad Ali Shah says ‘PTI is running away from facing no-confidence...

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said that the incumbent government seems to 'running away' from the no-confidence vote and gave...

Aitekaf to be resumed after two years at Holy Mosques in Saudi Arabia

FM Qureshi assures Palestinian counterpart of Pakistan’s support in struggle for rights

Beijing investing over $400B in 54 Muslim countries, says top Chinese diplomat

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.