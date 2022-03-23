Sports

Waqar Younis formally inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame

By Staff Report

Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis, who took 373 Test and 416 ODI wickets, was formally inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame when he received his commemorative cap and plaque during Wednesday’s play in the third cricket Test between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium.

In Tests, Waqar took 50 or more wickets against New Zealand (70), Zimbabwe (62), Sri Lanka (56), West Indies (55) and England (50). In ODIs, he took 84 wickets against Sri Lanka, followed by New Zealand (79), West Indies (60), South Africa (58), India (37), England (30), Australia (29) and Zimbabwe (23).

Waqar played seven Tests at the Gaddafi Stadium and took 29 wickets with seven for 86 against New Zealand in October 1990 as his best. In 12 ODIs at this iconic venue, Waqar took 14 wickets with four for 26 against the Netherlands in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 1996 as his best figures.

For his meritorious services to Pakistan cricket, Waqar already has a stand dedicated in his name at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

At his induction into the PCB Hall of Fame, Waqar Younis said: “I feel honoured to have been inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame with my mother and wife standing alongside me. In fact, it was an honour to receive the beautiful plaque from my mother, who has been my inspiration throughout this highly rewarding and immensely satisfying cricketing journey. Without her blessings, I would not have been able to achieve this much as a professional.

“Playing for Pakistan was a dream come true and I still cherish every single moment of wearing the Pakistan colour. And to be awarded by the Pakistan Cricket Board with this honour 19 years after I last represented my country is just an icing on the cake, for which I am grateful to them.

“It is indeed a very proud moment for me to be placed in the same category as Abdul Qadir, Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram and Zaheer Abbas. These individuals are absolute legends of the game and their achievements and success stories are well documented.

“I would like to thank all the players I played with and against as well as all the support staff who contributed towards my accomplishments.”

The PCB Hall of Fame was launched in April 2021 following the Board of Governors approval at its 62nd meeting with the sole objective being to honour and celebrate the achievements of some of the greatest cricketers produced by this proud country as well as to preserve Pakistan cricket history.

The initial inductees were six members of the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame – Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Zaheer Abbas. On 16 October 2021, the six stalwarts were joined by Abdul Qadir and Fazal Mahmood who were selected by an independent voting panel.

Previous articleBilawal says ‘won’t accept rigging in no-trust vote’
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

New Zealand sports to welcome back crowds as Covid-19 rules eased

WELLINGTON: New Zealand sports will welcome full-capacity crowds when Covid-19 rules ease this weekend after a bruising period for revenues. New Zealand capped crowds at...
Read more
Sports

Shaheen Afridi becomes leading wicket-taker since his international debut

Shaheen Shah Afridi has become the leading wicket-taker in international cricket since he made his debut back in 2018. The left-arm pacer achieved this feat...
Read more
Sports

Naseem Shah becomes only the third Pakistan teenager to achieve this feat

Pakistan youngster Naseem Shah has become only the third teenager hailing from Pakistan to take four or more wickets in an innings against Australia. The...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan steady after Naseem, Shaheen halt Australia in third Test

Pace spearheads Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi knocked over eight wickets and restricted Australia to 391 before Pakistan ended day two of the...
Read more
Sports

KPL plans to stage semi-finals, final matches of season two in England

BIRMINGHAM: Organisers of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) are in talks to stage the last three matches — that is semi-finals and final —...
Read more
Sports

Athletics chief Coe warns over ‘fragile’ future of women’s sport

LONDON: World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe says women's sport faces a "fragile" future unless sporting federations get the regulations right over the participation of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Aitekaf to be resumed after two years at Holy Mosques in...

The Saudi government has decided to resume Aitekaf at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah during Ramazan after two...

FM Qureshi assures Palestinian counterpart of Pakistan’s support in struggle for rights

Beijing investing over $400B in 54 Muslim countries, says top Chinese diplomat

Imran to Opposition: Match far from over

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.