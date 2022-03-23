Waqar Younis formally inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame

Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis, who took 373 Test and 416 ODI wickets, was formally inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame when he received his commemorative cap and plaque during Wednesday’s play in the third cricket Test between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium.

In Tests, Waqar took 50 or more wickets against New Zealand (70), Zimbabwe (62), Sri Lanka (56), West Indies (55) and England (50). In ODIs, he took 84 wickets against Sri Lanka, followed by New Zealand (79), West Indies (60), South Africa (58), India (37), England (30), Australia (29) and Zimbabwe (23).

Waqar played seven Tests at the Gaddafi Stadium and took 29 wickets with seven for 86 against New Zealand in October 1990 as his best. In 12 ODIs at this iconic venue, Waqar took 14 wickets with four for 26 against the Netherlands in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 1996 as his best figures.

For his meritorious services to Pakistan cricket, Waqar already has a stand dedicated in his name at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

At his induction into the PCB Hall of Fame, Waqar Younis said: “I feel honoured to have been inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame with my mother and wife standing alongside me. In fact, it was an honour to receive the beautiful plaque from my mother, who has been my inspiration throughout this highly rewarding and immensely satisfying cricketing journey. Without her blessings, I would not have been able to achieve this much as a professional.

“Playing for Pakistan was a dream come true and I still cherish every single moment of wearing the Pakistan colour. And to be awarded by the Pakistan Cricket Board with this honour 19 years after I last represented my country is just an icing on the cake, for which I am grateful to them.

“It is indeed a very proud moment for me to be placed in the same category as Abdul Qadir, Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram and Zaheer Abbas. These individuals are absolute legends of the game and their achievements and success stories are well documented.

“I would like to thank all the players I played with and against as well as all the support staff who contributed towards my accomplishments.”

The PCB Hall of Fame was launched in April 2021 following the Board of Governors approval at its 62nd meeting with the sole objective being to honour and celebrate the achievements of some of the greatest cricketers produced by this proud country as well as to preserve Pakistan cricket history.

The initial inductees were six members of the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame – Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Zaheer Abbas. On 16 October 2021, the six stalwarts were joined by Abdul Qadir and Fazal Mahmood who were selected by an independent voting panel.