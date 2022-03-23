Sports

ICC: Babar moves to five, Rizwan achieves career-high ranking in Test

By News Desk

The latest update in the ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings for batting is headlined by Babar Azam, who makes massive gains after a stunning showing against Australia.

The Pakistan skipper was at his glorious best against Australia during the second Test of the series in Karachi. Batting for almost two days, Babar played a marathon knock of 196 in 425 deliveries as Pakistan pulled off a sensational draw. The performance has seen Babar gain three spots, moving up to No.5 in the rankings chart.

Other star performers with the bat from the same match – Mohammad Rizwan and Usman Khawaja – have also taken massive a massive leap. Rizwan has moved up six spots, to be joint No.11 alongside David Warner after his knock of 104* in the second innings. Usman Khawaja, who scored 160 and 44* in Karachi, moves up eleven spots to No.13.

West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite is another big mover, gaining sixteen spots up to No.27 after scoring 160 and 56* in the second Test against England in Barbados.

In the bowling charts, Shaheen Afridi has moved down one spot to No.6 after struggling in the Karachi Test, picking up only two wickets in the match. Mitchell Starc, who picked up three scalps in the first innings moves up one place to No.15.

In the all-rounders’ chart, Jason Holder has dropped down to No.2 after struggling during the second Test in Barbados. Holder picked up only one wicket and aggregated 12 runs in the match.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins has moved up one spot to No.8 after aggregating three wickets and scoring 34* in the first innings of the Karachi Test.

In the ODI charts, South African players are the big gainers after their seven-wicket win against Bangladesh in the second match in Johannesburg. Quinton de Kock, who scored a blistering 41-ball 62 moves up one place to No.3 in the batting charts.

 

Kagiso Rabada, who picked up his second ODI five-wicket haul, moves up five places to No.8 in the bowling rankings, breaking into the top 10.

There is some good news for Bangladesh though, as Mehidy Hasan gains four places in the all-rounders’ rankings after a knock of 38 and picking up one wicket in the second ODI.

News Desk

