NATIONAL

China attending OIC moot to bolster relations with Muslim world: Wang Yi

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday said Beijing was attending the 48th meeting of OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers — scheduled to take place March 22-23 — for developing a partnership with the Muslim world besides promoting unity and cooperation for the multilateralism.

The Chinese foreign minister, after his bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, told journalists that the CFM’s theme of “Building Partnerships for Unity, Justice, and Development” had great significance in the current scenario — and was also the main purpose of Chinese participation.

In what FM Qureshi described as a “very comprehensive and detailed meeting,” the two foreign ministers discussed bilateral cooperation, regional situation as well as international issues including Afghanistan and Ukraine.

The meeting between the two ministers included discussions on diverse topics ranging from international issues like Afghanistan and Ukraine to enhancing exports of Pakistan.

Qureshi, who addressed a press briefing alongside his Chinese counterpart, told journalists that it was for the first time that the Chinese foreign minister would attend and address the CFM moot.

Earlier, both the countries also signed documents for enhancing cooperation in the fields of higher education and agriculture at a ceremony also witnessed by the two foreign ministers.

Qureshi said they also discussed the extension of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to Afghanistan. The Chinese FM assured for a review considering the changed situation in the war-torn country.

While discussing trade and investment cooperation, Qureshi said, China expressed the desire for the export of Pakistani rice and wheat in order to enhance the country’s exports.

The two foreign ministers discussed the counter-terrorism cooperation and a coordinated approach to deal with the terrorist outfits including ETIM and TTP.

Wang Yi spoke high of Pakistan’s steps for the security of Chinese nationals in Pakistan and also lauded the strict action against those involved in Dasu terrorist attack.

FM Qureshi thanked China for supporting Pakistan in Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and told journalists that his counterpart had assured the country of its constant support till its removal from the Grey List.

He also thanked China for giving a rollover of $2 billion to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to support Pakistan’s economy and also mentioned his upcoming visit to China within a few days which he said showed the limit of interaction cooperation and understanding.

Staff Report

