Govt does not want conflict, will fight no-trust vote constitutionally: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said the government is not heading towards any conflict as he vowed Islamabad will fight the no-confidence motion in a constitutional manner and will not stop any of its MPs from cast their vote.

In a statement, the foreign minister lashed out at the opposition saying that in order to achieve the magic number, it stooped to new lows by purchasing the conscience of ruling MPs.

He said the PTI was seeking the Supreme Court’s guideline on horse-trading practice.

Qureshi said the party also sought the apex court’s direction on whether the defectors would be disqualified for life or not? He advised the dissidents to think twice before defecting as they could be disqualified for life.

On PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s speeches, he remarked he just laughs off his talk. With the passage of time, he would learn things, he added.

Qureshi said that the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting was going to be held Tuesday and Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver the keynote address.

He said the OIC meeting would discuss the burning issues being confronted by the Muslim world. He said more than 100 resolutions would be discussed during the moot.

He maintained it was due to Khan’s efforts that Pakistan was hosting the moot. However, he clarified that all parties put their efforts in it.

He said all preparations for the CFM moot had been completed adding that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who was invited as a special guest, was arriving today.

He said the Egypt Foreign Minister had already arrived and most of the dignitaries would arrive today.

All the foreign ministers who are attending the OIC moot will be the special guests on the occasion of the National Day Parade celebration on March 23, Qureshi said, adding it will add to the pride of Pakistan.